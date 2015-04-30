BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Canada's Imperial Oil has loaded and dispatched the first train from its 210,000 barrel-per-day Edmonton crude oil rail terminal, the company said during its annual general meeting in Calgary on Thursday.
The crude-by-rail terminal is a joint venture between Imperial Oil and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Reporting by Nia Williams)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"