Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Feb 1 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's second-largest oil producer and refiner, said fourth-quarter profit rose 7 percent, helped by higher refining margins.
Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp and best known for its national chain of Esso service stations, said earnings rose to C$1.08 billion ($1.08 billion), or C$1.26 per share, from C$1.01 billion, or C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 99 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$7.8 billion.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.