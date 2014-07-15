LONDON, July 15 Imperial Tobacco Group plans to buy U.S. cigarette brands including Winston and Kool for $7.1 billion as part of Reynolds American's $27.4 billion purchase of Lorillard.

Imperial's purchase, meant to ease antitrust concerns from the marriage of the United States' No. 2 and No. 3 tobacco firms, also includes Maverick, Salem and the international and U.S. rights to the nation's leading e-cigarette brand, blu.

After adjusting for the present value of tax benefits, expected at $1.5 billion, Imperial said the net price of $5.6 billion implies a multiple of 6.9 times the brands' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Reynolds, maker of Camel cigarettes, agreed on Tuesday to buy Newport-maker Lorillard, for $68.88 per share, or $27.4 billion. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)