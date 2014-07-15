* Imperial gets blu e-cigarettes, No. 1 in the U.S.
* Makes Imperial No. 3 in US with 10 pct of market
* Imperial assumes no product liability
* Imperial CEO says deal is US-specific
* Imperial shares down 4 pct
LONDON, July 15 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
plans to buy the leading U.S. e-cigarette brand blu as
part of its $7.1 billion acquisition of U.S. cigarette brands,
being sold as part of Reynolds American Inc's $27.4
billion purchase of Lorillard Inc.
Imperial's purchase, meant to address potential antitrust
objections to the marriage of the United States' No. 2 and No. 3
tobacco firms, also includes Maverick, Salem as well as the
international and U.S. rights to blu e-cigarettes, which control
nearly half of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
Analysts had not expected the blu brand to be part of
Imperial's haul from the deal, plans for which were first
reported by Reuters in May.
"Blu was probably the sweetener that persuaded them to pick
up what can probably most politely be described as third-tier
brands," said Philip Gorham, an analyst with research firm
Morningstar.
After adjusting for the present value of tax benefits,
expected at $1.5 billion, Imperial said the net price of $5.6
billion implied a multiple of 6.9 times the brands' core
earnings or EBITDA.
This was "very much at the low end" of multiples for tobacco
deals, said Imperial Chief Executive Officer Alison Cooper on a
conference call.
"It's a very good deal," Cooper said, noting it would take
Imperial from having only 3 percent of the U.S. market with its
USA Gold brand to 10 percent, transforming Imperial "from a
distant No. 5 to a significant No. 3."
By contrast, Reynolds, maker of Camel cigarettes, is buying
Newport-maker Lorillard for $27.4 billion, or about 13 times
2013 core earnings.
Imperial will be indemnified against any historic product
liabilities, potentially an important factor given past
litigation against cigarette makers. "We're buying assets, not
companies," said Chief Financial Officer Oliver Tant.
There has also been speculation that Imperial itself could
be a takeover target for the likes of British American Tobacco
Plc and Japan Tobacco Inc in a consolidation
of the global tobacco industry.
Yet Imperial's Cooper said she thought Reynolds' purchase of
Lorillard was very specific to the U.S. market.
"It's probably not translatable to anything more global,"
Cooper said.
Imperial shares were down 3.8 percent at 2635 pence at 1600
GMT.
