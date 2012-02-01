* Tobacco Oct-Dec 2011 revenues up 3 percent
* Cigarette equivalent quarterly volumes down 1 percent
* Performance in line with management's expectations
LONDON, Feb 1 Britain's Imperial Tobacco
, the world's fourth-biggest cigarette maker, reported
sales rose just 3 percent in the last three months of 2011 hurt
by a tough Spanish market, Syrian sanctions and destocking in
the United States and Ukraine.
Imperial, with cigarette brands like Gauloises, West, JPS
and Davidoff, said on Wednesday its Oct-Dec 2011 first-quarter
cigarette equivalent volumes, including fine-cut loose tobacco,
fell 1 percent, with price rises helping boost revenues.
The Bristol-based group which makes around two-thirds of
profits from mature markets, has suffered in Spain from a
bruising price war as the market tumbled due to duty rises, a
ban on smoking in public places and rising unemployment.
The company also added that its overall financial position
and operational performance for the financial year to end-
September 2012 was in line with its own expectations.