LONDON, June 10 Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group said on Tuesday it intended to float its European logistics division Logista on the Spanish stock market after a review of options for the Madrid-based unit.

The world's fourth-largest international tobacco group said its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Altadis would sell a portion of shares in Logista to institutional investors in an initial public offer.

The maker of Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes said in February it was reviewing the unit as part of a focus on its core cigarettes business. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)