* Long-mooted deal would be last big trade in shrinking
market
* Antitrust issues pose major obstacle to would-be buyers
By Martinne Geller and Freya Berry
LONDON, Nov 26 Britain's Imperial Tobacco
has been the object of intensifying takeover
speculation, but hopes of a deal for the maker of Gauloises and
Davidoff cigarettes could be snuffed out by the huge
complications facing any bidder.
Imperial's shares have touched all-time highs in recent
weeks, as press reports suggested that British American Tobacco
or Japan Tobacco were coming closer to pulling
the trigger on the long-mooted deal, which analysts see as the
last big trade in a shrinking and consolidating market.
With the world smoking less each year due to growing health
consciousness, greater regulation and economic weakness,
competition in "Big Tobacco" is stronger than ever.
Record levels of dealmaking, particularly brewer AB InBev's
$100-billion-plus bid for SABMiller, has many
bankers and lawyers salivating over further consolidation in the
consumer sector.
But antitrust issues, strategic considerations, financing
constraints and Imperial's strong stock price could confound
willing players.
"I think on a five-year view Imperial gets taken out because
in declining industries, the law of consolidation gravity says a
number four player with an 8 pct share becomes a victim
eventually," said Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo.
Imperial Tobacco, BAT and Japan Tobacco declined to comment.
Imperial has been consistently silent, leading some analysts to
believe no approach has been made, since Britain's Takeover
Panel would likely require disclosure of such a move.
GEOGRAPHIC CARVE-UP
Imperial's business includes Davidoff, Winston and Kool
cigarettes, Drum tobacco, blu e-cigarettes and Rizla rolling
papers.
All the international tobacco companies will have markets
where buying Imperial would take their share over regulators'
monopoly thresholds, so analysts say any takeover is likely to
be a carve-up where different companies take different parts.
For example, Philip Morris International would have
trouble in European markets like Germany and France, while JTI
would struggle in Britain and Spain, Morningstar analysts say.
BAT owns a 42 percent stake in U.S. tobacco company Reynolds
American, which could prevent it from owning Imperial's
U.S. business.
Furthermore, that U.S. business is skewed toward
lower-priced brands, which means it may fit better with Liggett
Vector Brands, which also plays at the value end of the
market, rather than Philip Morris, BAT or JTI, which focus on
the premium sector.
Imperial lacks a blockbuster like Marlboro and is therefore
naturally more of a local operator, analysts say, more valuable
for its scale and distribution benefits than its brands.
The only company that could buy Imperial -- whose market
value is $51 billion -- without antitrust issues is China
National Tobacco (CNT), the world leader by volume.
The intentions of the state-controlled firm are unclear but
some Chinese companies have shown interest in British assets.
VALUATION
Then there's the price. Any deal to buy Imperial could top
$67 billion, assuming a 30 percent takeover premium, plus $17.5
billion in debt.
Imperial shares are up 27 percent this year to around 36
pounds, representing an enterprise value of over 11.5 times its
EBITDA. That's "bang in line" with the average transaction
multiple for tobacco deals in developed markets, said
Morningstar analyst Philip Gorham.
Imperial's emerging markets footprint could command a higher
multiple, Gorham said, but he warned that Japan Tobacco, the
more likely buyer in his view, is "going to find it difficult to
create value" if it pays a premium.
Japan Tobacco has less debt, relatively speaking, than BAT,
and is therefore seen as being more able to finance a big deal.
But it has been under pressure from activist investor The
Children's Investment Fund (TCI) to return cash to shareholders,
rather than do big deals.
BAT is financially more constrained, since it recently spent
$2.45 billion to buy out Brazil's Souza Cruz and $4.7 billion to
maintain its stake in Reynolds as Reynolds acquired Lorillard,
raising its debt/EBITDA levels beyond its target of 1.5-2.5
times.
Ultimately, any buyer aside from CNT would probably seek an
agreement with other companies on selling them some of
Imperial's assets before striking. Otherwise it could struggle
to complete sales required to meet competition concerns at a
decent price.
($1 = 0.6629 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo; editing by
Adrian Croft)