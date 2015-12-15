BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 15 Imperial Tobacco Group said on Tuesday it plans to change its corporate name to Imperial Brands, subject to approval by its shareholders at its annual general meeting in February.
The new name "better reflects the dynamic, brand-focused business that we are now", the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago