(Adds details)
LONDON Dec 15 Imperial Tobacco Group
plans to drop "tobacco" from its name and call itself Imperial
Brands, which is more in keeping with its business now, it said
on Tuesday.
Big tobacco companies have diversified into cigarette
alternatives as the world smokes less due to growing health
consciousness and regulation.
Imperial, in a statement, said the new name "better reflects
the dynamic, brand-focused business that we are now".
The change is subject to approval by the British company's
shareholders at their annual general meeting in February.
Imperial's portfolio spans cigarettes, including Gauloises
and Davidoff, the Tabacalarea cigar business, the Fontem
Ventures e-cigarette business and the Logista logistics
business. It took a big step in the United States earlier this
year, spending $7 billion on brands such as Maverick, Salem and
blu e-cigarettes.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Susan
Fenton)