LONDON Nov 3 Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group
said it was well placed to meet expectations for the
2016 financial year after it reported an acceleration in
underlying tobacco net revenue for the end to its 2015 year.
The maker of cigarettes such as Gauloises and Davidoff said
underlying tobacco net revenue was up 3.1 percent in the year to
Sept. 30, up from the flat performance it reported at the nine
month stage.
Looking ahead, Imperial Tobacco said it expected the first
quarter volumes to continue to reflect the tough trading
situation in Iraq and Syria as well as strong comparatives from
last year.
It said however that first half revenue should benefit from
stronger relative pricing and that overall it was well placed to
meet expectations for the year.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)