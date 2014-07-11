* BAT expects to buy Reynolds shares to keep current stake
* Imperial lining up about $7 bln to buy some brands-source
* Reynolds, Lorillard marriage seen making $500 mln savings
* Waning U.S. litigation risk seen aiding deals
(Adds background on litigation, share activity)
By Martinne Geller and Kate Holton
LONDON, July 11 U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds
American Inc is in talks to acquire rival Lorillard Inc
in a multi-billion dollar deal that would reshape one of
the world's biggest and most profitable tobacco markets, the
companies said on Friday.
A deal would also involve the sale of some brands to
Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group to address potential
antitrust concerns, as well as the purchase of more shares in
Reynolds by British American Tobacco (BATS), its
largest shareholder.
In a statement confirming what people familiar with the
matter previously told Reuters, Reynolds, No.2 player in the
United States with brands including Camel and Pall Mall, said
the talks were consistent with its strategy of weighing options
that would help boost shareholder value.
Buying Lorillard, which had a stock market value of $22.9
billion on Thursday, would give Reynolds the leading U.S.
menthol cigarette Newport and its leading e-cigarette blu.
Analysts say the combination could also generate $500
million in annual cost savings, helping the No.2 and No.3 U.S.
players compete with Marlboro maker and No.1 Altria Group Inc
in a market where sales volume is falling about 4 percent
a year as more Americans quit smoking.
Despite the decline, the U.S. remains the biggest tobacco
market in the world after China and the most profitable.
"Reynolds is getting both a fantastic brand in Newport and
strong intellectual property in the e-cig category," said
analyst Philip Gorham at research firm Morningstar. "It's a good
deal strategically, we just need to know what they're paying. If
they pay a premium to today's price, it's going to be on the
rich end of historical deals."
Historically, he said tobacco deals have fetched an average
enterprise value (equity plus debt) of about 12 times earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, which is
about where Lorillard's stock was trading on Friday, up 4.8
percent in New York.
SUPPORTING THE DEAL
BAT, which owns 42 percent of Reynolds, said that if the
deal proceeds, it would expect to support it by buying more
shares in Reynolds with the aim of maintaining its current
stake, which is the company's only exposure to the U.S. market.
Over the last 50 years, the United States has seen several
waves of lawsuits against tobacco firms, including complaints by
individuals, class action suits and a massive racketeering case.
Cases have concerned the industry's negligence, disclosure of
health risks and advertising practices.
Litigation risks contributed to the 2008 separation of
Altria and Philip Morris International, which is now the
world No.1 selling Marlboros everywhere except the United
States. But analysts say the litigation risk has waned, so there
is now more openness to trade there.
"A lot of the more extreme class action suits haven't really
made the progress people thought they might," said Jefferies
analyst Martin Deboo, who questioned whether by buying into the
United States, Imperial would be taking on additional risk.
"I'd have thought that given Imperial's leverage in the
negotiations, they will be able to insist that they don't," he
said.
Imperial, known for its Gauloises and Davidoff cigarettes,
said it was in talks with Reynolds and Lorillard about buying
certain assets they might sell but saw no guarantee the proposed
deal would come off.
A source familiar with the situation said Imperial was
lining up about $7 billion to finance the potential purchase of
brands such as Kool and Salem, which would ease antitrust
concerns thrown up by a Reynolds-Lorillard combination.
Reynolds, Lorillard and BAT said there were no assurances a
deal will be reached. They added that unless circumstances
dictate otherwise, they did not intend to comment further.
Imperial shares closed up 3 percent at 2,740 pence, while
BAT shares ended up 0.2 percent.
