Jan 31 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No. 2 oil producer and refiner, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter profit rose 26 percent, helped by higher refining margins.

The company, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income rose to C$1 billion ($995.5 million), or C$1.18 a share, from C$799 million, or 94 Canadian cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2010.

The company's total revenue and other income rose 17 percent to C$8.12 billion.