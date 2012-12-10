TORONTO Dec 10 The start-up of Imperial Oil Ltd's 110,000 barrel per day Kearl oil sands mine is being hampered by bitter winter weather in northern Alberta and is production is unlikely until January, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a presentation to an investment conference, Bruce March said the new mine, jointly owned with Exxon Corp, was unlikely to start operations by month's end as scheduled.

"It's trending into January versus being up and running by the end of December," March said.