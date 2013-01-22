CALGARY, Alberta Jan 22 Imperial Oil Ltd
said on Tuesday that the start up of its new
110,000-barrel-per-day Kearl oil sands mine has been delayed by
cold temperatures in northern Alberta but the company still
expects production to begin in early 2013.
Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company, said Imperial
is still working to begin production at the C$10.9 billion ($11
billion) project, but believes its still has weeks of work ahead
of it.
"We still anticipate first production in early 2013," he
said. "Exactly when that will be will depend on how well we do
in the coming weeks."