April 27 Imperial Oil Ltd on Saturday
said production is underway at its Kearl oil sands project in
eastern Alberta, five months after the original target date for
the company's biggest undertaking yet.
Imperial, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp and
Canada's No. 2 oil producer and refiner, said it is now
producing mined diluted bitumen at the first of three froth
treatment trains at the project that is expected to produce
110,000 barrels of heavy oil sands crude per day by the end of
the year.
Production at Kearl was initially due to start in December
before court challenges in the U.S. Pacific Northwest stalled
the transport of foreign-made processor modules to the site.
The Kearl project is the "beginning of a period of
substantial growth for the company that will see us double
production to more than 600,000 barrels per day by about 2020,"
Rich Kruger, Imperial Oil chairman and chief executive officer,
said in a release.
Still, it could be weeks before oil from Kearl hits Canadian
markets as Imperial must first fill storage tanks and a pipeline
to the facility, a process that analysts have said could take as
long as three months.