CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 Imperial Oil
does not believe depressed natural gas prices have closed the
door on the C$16.2 billion ($16.3 billion) Mackenzie gas
pipeline in Canada's Far North and the company still hopes to
strike a financial deal with Ottawa to make it viable, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
However, the surge in costs and a major shift in North
American gas markets during the seven years it took Imperial and
its partners to get approval for the development show the need
for Ottawa to reform its regulatory process for major projects,
CEO Bruce March told reporters following a company-sponsored
investor meeting.