* Not planning project based on today's gas markets
* CEO says delays show need for regulatory streamlining
* Remains hopeful of financial support package
* Business environment tough of Nova Scotia refinery
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 Imperial Oil
does not believe depressed natural gas prices have closed the
door on the C$16.2 billion ($16.3 billion) Mackenzie pipeline
project in Canada's Far North, and the company still hopes for a
financial deal with Ottawa to make it viable, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Even so, a surge in costs and a major shift in North
American gas markets during the seven years it took Imperial and
its partners to win approval for the pipeline show the need for
the federal government to reform its regulatory process, CEO
Bruce March said.
Joe Oliver, Canada's natural resources minister, has made
streamlining approvals a priority, aiming to support the
industry's goal to boost energy exports. Legislative and
regulatory changes could form part of the federal Conservative
government's March 29 budget.
Environmentalists fear the moves, expected to include
binding time limits for assessments, might limit the ability of
project opponents to participate in public hearings.
Imperial, which is the Canadian affiliate of Exxon Mobil
Corp, and the government resumed talks last year over a
multibillion-dollar support package for Mackenzie. It would
provide funding for roads, airstrips and other infrastructure in
the sparsely populated and largely undeveloped Northwest
Territories.
"We haven't been able to achieve that yet. We continue to be
hopeful and work that, but (there is) nothing more specific to
talk to you about than that right now," March to ld reporters
following a company-sponsored investor meeting.
WEAK MARKETS BREED UNCERTAINTY
The pipeline, which would carry up to 1.2 billion cubic feet
of gas to southern markets from the Mackenzie Delta on the
Beaufort Sea coast, is several years behind schedule.
It won regulatory approval more than a year ago, but
q uestions surround its viability given high construction costs
and uncertain returns due to weak gas markets as the industry
develops cheap shale gas reserves across the continent.
Last year, the proposal suffered another blow when one of
the partners, Royal Dutch Shell, put its stake up for
sale. It has yet to announce that it has found a buyer.
Even so, Imperial is not planning the project based on
today's gas prices, but more on expectations for the 2018-2020
time frame, March said. The company sees rising demand for the
fuel in the coming years as prices languish and more is used as
a lower-carbon source for power generation.
"It's fair to say that the developments in North American
natural gas, certainly, are understood, and there are lessons
learned there and it certainly factors into our thinking going
forward. But we would never be thinking about the viability of
Mackenzie with the current-day gas price," he said.
"Again, we remain hopeful, and I wouldn't say that the time
for Mackenzie has passed."
LONG WAIT FOR BENEFITS
The Northwest Territories government and communities along
the proposed route have waited for years for economic
opportunities to flow from the project.
Imperial's other partners are ConocoPhillips, Exxon
Mobil and Aboriginal Pipeline Group.
Among Imperial projects that are underway, the C$10.9
billion Kearl oil sands development in Alberta, a joint venture
with Exxon Mobil, is 89 percent complete. It is on track to
start producing 110,000 barrels a day of bitumen by the end of
this year, Glenn Scott, president of the company's resources
division, said.
Eventual output is slated to hit 345,000 bpd by 2020, part
of the company's plans to double overall output by that year.
March said business for the company's easternmost refinery,
the 82,000 bpd Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, plant, is under pressure
from the same factors that have hit other refineries along the
Atlantic coast of North America.
Several companies have shut Atlantic basin facilities due to
low margins as Brent-based oil prices surge compared with North
American benchmark crudes. The latest is Valero Energy Corp
, which said this week it will shut its 235,000 bpd Aruba
refinery by the end of March.
"In the case of Dartmouth, there is nothing specific to
update you on now. We've done studies of its long-term viability
several times over the past couple of decades. This current
environment is a difficult one - you've seen decisions by other
competitors in the Atlantic basin," he said. "But (we have)
nothing specific to talk about today."
Imperial shares were down 25 Canadian cents at C$45.47 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange late in Wednesday's session.