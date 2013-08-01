BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Aug 1 Imperial Oil Ltd's second-quarter profit nearly halved as the company took a non-cash charge of C$264 million related to the planned conversion of its refinery in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Net income for the oil producer and refiner fell to C$327 million ($318 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, from C$635 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue and other income rose 6 percent to C$7.96 billion.
Imperial, controlled by Exxon Mobil Corp, said in June it was unable to find a buyer for its refinery in Nova Scotia and would instead convert it into a terminal operation.
The refinery is Imperial's least-profitable operation as it uses high-priced imported crude oil.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict