TORONTO, March 17 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Monday that it would sell its interest in certain oil and gas assets in Western Canada to Whitecap Resources Inc for about C$855 million ($771.14 million).

Calgary-based Imperial Oil, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said the assets in British Columbia and Alberta had produced about 15,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2013 on a net before-royalty basis.

The transactions is expected to close in May.