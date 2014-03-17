BRIEF-NorthWestern reports Q1 earnings per share $1.17
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.30 to $3.50
TORONTO, March 17 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Monday that it would sell its interest in certain oil and gas assets in Western Canada to Whitecap Resources Inc for about C$855 million ($771.14 million).
Calgary-based Imperial Oil, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said the assets in British Columbia and Alberta had produced about 15,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2013 on a net before-royalty basis.
The transactions is expected to close in May.
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.30 to $3.50
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.