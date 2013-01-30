BRIEF-Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 & 2017 Tacoma vehicles
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
LONDON Jan 30 Imperial Tobacco Group PLC : * Appointment of Mark Williamson as deputy chairman of the board * Finance director Bob Dyrbus has informed the board of his intention to retire * Will remain in post during the process to appoint his successor.
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
DETROIT, June 1U.S. automakers on Thursday reported flat May sales after two months of declines, and that was enough for investors to bid up shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.