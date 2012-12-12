LONDON Dec 12 Imperial Tobacco, the
world's fourth-largest cigarette group, has lost a legal bid to
overturn a Scottish government ban on the display of cigarettes.
Britain's Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the British
company's claim that the Scottish government had exceeded its
powers by approving the prohibition, which also outlaws
cigarette vending machines.
Imperial, whose brands include Davidoff, JPS and Lambert &
Butler, had said the Scottish legislation trespassed on areas
that were reserved for the British government.
The court, Britain's highest, said Scotland's 2010 Tobacco
Act was "not outside the legislative competence of the Scottish
Parliament".
Scotland had planned to introduce the ban in April this year
as a public health measure to help stop young people taking up
smoking. Implementation was delayed by Imperial Tobacco's legal
challenges.