LONDON May 1 Imperial Tobacco, the world's No 4 cigarette group, was upbeat for 2012 as it set a 500 million pound ($812 million) share buyback and saw a return to sales growth as the West and Gauloises cigarette maker put its 2011 problems behind it.

The British group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually, reported that half-year earnings beat forecasts as it gained from the ending of a price war in Spain and the unwinding of destocking in the United States and Ukraine.

"We'll continue to maximise the many growth opportunities that our unique portfolio offers to create further value for our shareholders," said Chief Executive Alison Cooper in a half year results statement on Tuesday.

The Bristol-based company, which also makes Lambert & Butler, Davidoff and Fortuna cigarettes, reported adjusted earnings rose 5.3 percent to 93.1 pence a share for the half year to end-March beating a forecast of 92.7 pence from Reuters estimates.

The half-year dividend increased 12.8 percent to 31.7 pence a share.