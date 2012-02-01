* Tobacco Oct-Dec 2011 reported revenues off 1 percent
* Cigarette equivalent quarterly volumes down 7 percent
* Performance in line with management's expectations
* Analysts see no change to annual earnings forecasts
* Shares rise 1.2 percent to 2,297 pence
By David Jones
LONDON, Feb 1 British group Imperial
Tobacco, the world's fourth-biggest cigarette maker,
said sales dipped 1 percent in the last quarter of 2011, hit by
a tough Spanish market, Syrian sanctions and destocking in
Ukraine and the United States.
Imperial, whose cigarette brands include Davidoff,
Gauloises, JPS and West, said on Wednesday that after stripping
out the impact of those four markets underlying sales rose 3
percent in the October-December period, its first quarter.
The group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually,
said its cigarette equivalent volumes, including fine-cut loose
tobacco, fell 7 percent, while the underlying picture saw
volumes down just 1 percent.
The Bristol-based group, which makes around two thirds of
its profit from mature markets, has suffered in Spain from a
bruising price war as the market tumbled due to duty rises, a
ban on smoking in public places and rising unemployment.
A ceasefire was called late last year but Imperial's third
most-profitable market after Britain and Germany is still
suffering from a decline of around 15 percent annually as the
Spanish economy looks to be heading for recession in the throws
of the euro zone crisis.
Sales were also hurt by United Nations sanctions on Syria
due to the 10-month uprising and there have been no Imperial
shipments to the nation since May 2011, while price hikes in
Ukraine and the United States led to trade destocking.
Shares in the group, which also makes Lambert & Butler
and Embassy cigarettes, rose 1.2 percent to 2,297 pence by 0840
GMT in line with a slightly firmer London stock market.
Analysts said the first quarter was weak but no worse than
expected after the four headwinds of Spain, Syria, the U.S. and
Ukraine were well flagged and had driven the slow start to the
year. They were happy with consensus earnings for the year to
September 2012 showing a 10 percent rise to 205 pence a share.
"We expect these headwinds either to unwind during the year
or to have minimal impact on full year profitability," said
analyst Toby McCullagh at house broker Morgan Stanley.
The company added that its overall financial position and
operational performance for its year to end-September 2012 was
in line with its own expectations.
"Delivering the planned acceleration in our underlying sales
momentum whilst continuing to realise cost and cash
opportunities remain our priorities such that we are well placed
to create further value for our shareholders this year," Chief
Executive Alison Cooper said in the trading update ahead of the
company's annual shareholder meeting
Cooper added that its Spanish volume declines should slow
over the rest of the year, while emerging market growth and
loose tobacco sales in the European Union would help the group.
Spain's cigarette price war was sparked by Marlboro-maker
Philip Morris early last year but ended in September
when Imperial raised its cigarette prices, alongside price rises
by the world's three biggest players -- Philip Morris, British
American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco.
Imperial, market leader in Spain with a near 30 percent
share from brands like Fortuna, Ducados and Nobel, saw its
profits there last year fall 25 percent.