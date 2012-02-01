* Tobacco Oct-Dec 2011 reported revenues off 1 percent

By David Jones

LONDON, Feb 1 British group Imperial Tobacco, the world's fourth-biggest cigarette maker, said sales dipped 1 percent in the last quarter of 2011, hit by a tough Spanish market, Syrian sanctions and destocking in Ukraine and the United States.

Imperial, whose cigarette brands include Davidoff, Gauloises, JPS and West, said on Wednesday that after stripping out the impact of those four markets underlying sales rose 3 percent in the October-December period, its first quarter.

The group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually,

said its cigarette equivalent volumes, including fine-cut loose tobacco, fell 7 percent, while the underlying picture saw volumes down just 1 percent.

The Bristol-based group, which makes around two thirds of its profit from mature markets, has suffered in Spain from a bruising price war as the market tumbled due to duty rises, a ban on smoking in public places and rising unemployment.

A ceasefire was called late last year but Imperial's third most-profitable market after Britain and Germany is still suffering from a decline of around 15 percent annually as the Spanish economy looks to be heading for recession in the throws of the euro zone crisis.

Sales were also hurt by United Nations sanctions on Syria due to the 10-month uprising and there have been no Imperial shipments to the nation since May 2011, while price hikes in Ukraine and the United States led to trade destocking.

Shares in the group, which also makes Lambert & Butler and Embassy cigarettes, rose 1.2 percent to 2,297 pence by 0840 GMT in line with a slightly firmer London stock market.

Analysts said the first quarter was weak but no worse than expected after the four headwinds of Spain, Syria, the U.S. and Ukraine were well flagged and had driven the slow start to the year. They were happy with consensus earnings for the year to September 2012 showing a 10 percent rise to 205 pence a share.

"We expect these headwinds either to unwind during the year or to have minimal impact on full year profitability," said analyst Toby McCullagh at house broker Morgan Stanley.

The company added that its overall financial position and operational performance for its year to end-September 2012 was in line with its own expectations.

"Delivering the planned acceleration in our underlying sales momentum whilst continuing to realise cost and cash opportunities remain our priorities such that we are well placed to create further value for our shareholders this year," Chief Executive Alison Cooper said in the trading update ahead of the company's annual shareholder meeting

Cooper added that its Spanish volume declines should slow over the rest of the year, while emerging market growth and loose tobacco sales in the European Union would help the group.

Spain's cigarette price war was sparked by Marlboro-maker Philip Morris early last year but ended in September when Imperial raised its cigarette prices, alongside price rises by the world's three biggest players -- Philip Morris, British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco.

Imperial, market leader in Spain with a near 30 percent share from brands like Fortuna, Ducados and Nobel, saw its profits there last year fall 25 percent.