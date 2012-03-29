LONDON, March 29 Britain's Imperial Tobacco
, the world's fourth-biggest cigarette group, saw strong
sales and profit growth in the first three months of 2012 as
conditions in Spain, Ukraine and the United States improved to
push its half-year sales up 3 percent.
Imperial, whose cigarette brands include Davidoff, West,
Gauloises and JPS, said on Thursday that cigarette volumes in
its October-March half-year period fell 4 percent, with price
rises helping sales to see growth.
The Bristol-based company said in a trading update that its
financial performance was in line with its expectations for its
year to end-September 2012, as it prepares to announce its half
year results to end-March on May 1.
The group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually,
had already warned sales fell 1 percent and volumes were down 7
percent in its October-December 2011 first quarter due to a
tough a Spanish market, Syrian sanctions and destocking in
Ukraine and the U.S..