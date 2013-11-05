LONDON Nov 5 Imperial Tobacco Group,
the world's No. 4 tobacco company, posted higher full-year
earnings on Tuesday despite a dip in revenue and said its
chairman was stepping down.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 210.7 pence per
share in fiscal 2013, up from 201.0 pence per share in 2012.
Group revenue fell to 28.27 billion pounds in 2013, from
28.57 billion pounds in 2012.
The company also said its chairman Iain Napier would retire
from the board of directors following its annual general meeting
on Feb. 5. Napier will be succeeded by Deputy Chairman Mark
Williamson.