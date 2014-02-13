BRIEF-Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies FY consol profit falls
April 24 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies
LONDON Feb 13 Imperial Tobacco Group said on Thursday that it was reviewing options related to a potential initial public offering of its European logistics unit, Logista.
The company behind Davidoff cigarettes said there was no certainty as to the outcome of the review.
April 24 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 7.9 percent to 31.8 percent, or to be 45 million yuan to 55 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (41.7 million yuan)