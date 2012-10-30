BRIEF-Australian Vintage expects 2017 net profit after tax to be around $4.1 million
* As previously advised the 2017 net profit after tax is expected to be around $4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 30 Imperial Tobacco, the world's fourth largest cigarette group, reported an 8 percent rise in annual earnings after strong revenue growth from its key brands. The British firm, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually of brands such as Davidoff, Gauloises, JPS and West, on Tuesday said adjusted earnings rose to 201.0 pence a share for the year to end-September ahead of a company-compiled consenus of 199.6p. The annual dividend increased 11 percent to 105.6 pence a share, raising its payout ratio from earnings to 52.5 percent.
* As previously advised the 2017 net profit after tax is expected to be around $4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.