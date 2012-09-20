* Group year tobacco revenue seen up around 4 percent
* Volumes down 3 pct due to Poland, Spain, Syria and Ukraine
* Sees key brands accounting for rising proportion of volume
* Says performance in line with its expectations
LONDON, Sept 20 Price rises helped lift Imperial
Tobacco's full-year revenue and offset a dip in volumes
as the world's fourth-largest cigarette group suffered in
recession-hit Spain and tough markets in Poland and Ukraine.
The British group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes
annually of brands such as Davidoff, Gauloises, JPS and West,
said on Thursday revenue would rise around 4 percent for its
year to end-September when stripping out currency fluctuations.
Overall volumes were seen falling about 3 percent.
Imperial aims to counter Europe's downturn by offering
economy-brand cigarettes, such as JPS and Lambert & Butler and
roll-your-own products, while raising prices for more affluent
consumers in western Europe and the United States.
It said while growth was particularly strong in eastern
Europe, Africa and the Middle East and also in its Asia Pacific
region, volumes were hit by weakness in Poland, Spain and
Ukraine, as well as by sanctions in Syria.
Imperial has suffered in Ukraine due to increased illicit
trade in cigarettes on which no duty has been paid, while its
business in Poland for hand-rolling tobacco was hit as farmers
sold more tobacco directly to consumers.
Volumes have been falling in Spain - its third-biggest
market after Britain and Germany - due to recession and high
unemployment, while United Nations sanctions since the middle of
2011 have halted its trade to Syria.
The Bristol-based group said strategic brands such as
Davidoff and Gauloises were expected to see strong volume and
revenue gains as they continued to represent a rising proportion
of the group's overall cigarette volumes.
Imperial said its operating performance and financial
position were in line with its expectations as it gave a trading
update towards the end of its financial year to Sept. 30 and
ahead of annual results set for Oct. 30.