BRIEF-Nanjing Gaoke's Q1 net profit down 61.9 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit down 61.9 percent y/y at 102.8 million yuan ($14.90 million)
July 10 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
* Offer price for Logista
* Announces successful pricing of IPO of Compañía De Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.U.
* Logista has today announced that offer price has been set at 13.00 euro per share implying a market capitalisation for Logista of approximately 1.7258 bln euro
* Deal offer size is 36,204,545 shares, representing 27.3 pct of Logista's issued share capital on admission
* Gross proceeds from IPO will be approximately 470.7 million euros at offer price, excluding over-allotment option
* Maximum deal offer size is 39,824,999 shares (assuming full exercise of over-allotment option
* Following IPO, Imperial Tobacco will hold approximately 72.7 pct of Logista's shares, assuming no exercise of over-allotment option
* Logista and selling shareholder are subject to a 180 day lock-up period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Tianjin Hi-tech Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Dd6tER Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)