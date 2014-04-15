BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
April 15 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc -
* Imperial Tobacco Group announces European restructuring projects
* A number of European restructuring projects to strengthen group's competitive position
* Projects could reduce group's workforce by 900
* Proposed closures reflect declining industry volumes in Europe, impacted by tough economic conditions, increasing regulation and excise and growth in illicit trade
* Proposed projects support group's cost optimisation programme, which will deliver savings of 300 mln stg a year from September 2018
* Employees, works councils and trade unions have been informed and consultation processes are now underway
* Projects to be implemented progressively over next 2 years and include proposed closure of cigarette factories in Nottingham, UK and Nantes, France
* Proposed projects support group's cost optimisation programme For the full story, click on: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.