JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 South African miner Impala Platinum said on Monday its Rustenburg operations remained shut after the majority of workers staging an illegal strike over wages failed to return to work.

Implats said it had been granted a further court order declaring the strike illegal.

"The failure of the workforce to report for work this morning is due to an alternative union ... who have, despite no formal process in place, attempted to gain recognition at the Rustenburg operation," it said in a statement.

About 5,000 drill operators downed tools on Jan. 20. The company dismissed them after the stoppage was declared illegal. The workers have been told to reapply for their positions. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Cropley)