JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 South African miner
Impala Platinum said on Monday its Rustenburg
operations remained shut after the majority of workers staging
an illegal strike over wages failed to return to work.
Implats said it had been granted a further court order
declaring the strike illegal.
"The failure of the workforce to report for work this
morning is due to an alternative union ... who have, despite no
formal process in place, attempted to gain recognition at the
Rustenburg operation," it said in a statement.
About 5,000 drill operators downed tools on Jan. 20. The
company dismissed them after the stoppage was declared illegal.
The workers have been told to reapply for their positions.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Cropley)