JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 Impala Platinum
, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said on
Tuesday the costs of an illegal strike at its key Rustenburg
operation in South Africa have reached 100,000 ounces and a loss
of income of 2 billion rand ($263.66 million).
The strike, in its sixth week, has been marked by violence
and a turf battle between unions. Implats said four more workers
had been attacked in a sign that tensions remain.
"Although there were no violent incidents over the weekend,
there were assaults on four people last night and early this
morning, with one severely injured," the company said in a
statement.
It also described the strike as "an attempt to destabilise
the company."
Three workers have been killed during the violent strike at
the world's largest platinum mine.
The dominant National Union of Mineworkers has faced a
challenge from the upstart Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union but no one has been explicitly blamed for the
violence.
Many of the attacks have been on those who want to return to
work.
Spot platinum prices have gained about 16 percent
since the troubles at Rustenburg began on Jan. 12.
Implats fired over 17,000 workers for taking part in the
illegal stoppage but has offered to rehire up to 15,000. Workers
have until 1300 GMT on Wednesday to reapply.
($1 = 7.5855 South African rand)
