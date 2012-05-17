JOHANNESBURG May 17 Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said rival unions had clashed at its troubled Rustenburg mine on Thursday but police had intervened.

An illegal strike and union turf war shut the Rustenburg mine for six weeks earlier this year, costing Implats 120,000 ounces in lost production and pushing the spot price of platinum higher. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)