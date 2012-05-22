(Refiles to add dropped word in first paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG May 22 Fresh protests erupted on Tuesday at an informal settlement near Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operations, police said, the latest trouble at the world's largest platinum mine, which was shut for six weeks this year due to battles between rival unions.

A police spokeswoman told Reuters that the roads leading into the settlement were blocked by rocks and rubble. The area had been the scene of violence and riots previously.

One person was shot last week during clashes between the unions, the dominant National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

Implats, the world's second-largest platinum producer, lost 120,000 ounces in production during the last major flare-up at Rustenburg and the spot price was pushed higher as the mine accounts for 15 percent of global output.

Chief Executive David Brown said the company would release a statement later today. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)