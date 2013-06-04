JOHANNESBURG, June 4 Workers downed tools in an
illegal strike on Tuesday at one of Impala Platinum's
South African mines, a spokesman for the company said, the
latest wildcat action to hit the country.
"One person was dismissed because of disciplinary action and
his colleagues at the shaft went on strike in sympathy. The
shaft didn't work today," said Bob Gilmour, a spokesman for the
world's second-largest platinum producer.
He said the walkout was at the No.14 shaft near the restive
platinum hub of Rustenburg, where tensions have been simmering
amid a vicious turf war between rival unions.
A shop steward from South Africa's National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) was shot dead on Monday at a Lonmin mine
.
More than 50 people died last year in wildcat strikes and
violence related to fighting between NUM and the rival
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), which
has poached tens of thousands of disgruntled NUM workers.
AMCU now represents the majority of workers at Implats.
The rand weakened slightly on the news. It was
knocked to its lowest in four years last week on concerns about
the labour strife.
Workers are also opposing a plan by Anglo American Platinum
to cut 6,000 jobs, while tough wage talks loom in the
platinum, gold and coal sectors.