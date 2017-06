RUSTENBURG, South Africa Feb 16 South African riot police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and a water cannon on Thursday at hundreds of striking miners who went on the rampage at Impala Platinum's Rustenburg plant, the world's single biggest platinum mine.

A Reuters reporter said at least 50 police, backed by armoured vehicles and two helicopters, moved into a shanty town near the mine after the rioters torched homes and attacked vehicles. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)