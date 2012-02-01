JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 Impala Platinum , the world's second largest producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday that 18,000 workers were now staying away from its Rustenburg operations as they have downed tools in sympathy with those fired for an illegal strike.

Spokeswoman Alice Lourens said the company could not say when the operation would be back at full production.

The disruption has cost the company to date roughly 36,000 platinum ounces in lost production -- about 3,000 ounces a day -- since the labour unrest began almost two weeks ago.

It is taking place against the backdrop of safety stoppages which have hit output across the sector in South Africa, which accounts for about 80 percent of the global supply of the key industrial metal.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard)