By Ed Stoddard

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest platinum producer, said it was losing 3,000 ounces a day as most workers were not reporting for duty at its Rustenburg mine on Tuesday because of fresh unrest between rival unions.

The latest flare-up buries any hopes that a labour turf war that shut the mine for six weeks earlier this year was over.

But markets took the unrest in their stride and spot platinum was lower on the day with the focus on the gloomy demand outlook.

Implats was also contending with disruptions in Zimbabwe at its Mimosa mine, a joint venture with London-listed Aquarius Platinum Ltd and the scene of an overnight fire.

Most of the workforce was evacuated and the rest sought safety in refuge bays and were being brought to the surface in the afternoon. All workers were accounted for.

Rustenburg, Implats' flagship South African mine, has been hit again by clashes between the dominant National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

"We have called on our employees to return to work and allow the law to take its course and for the violence to cease. Production will be impacted by 3,000 platinum ounces a day," Implats said in a statement.

Police spokeswoman Adele Myburgh said roads around an informal settlement near the mine had been blocked by rocks, and workers were being prevented from showing up for shifts. The community has been the scene of violent clashes in the past.

She said protests flared when police arrested two suspects on Monday afternoon for shooting and wounding another miner last week in a NUM/AMCU scuffle.

"The suspects are allegedly part of AMCU and the worker shot belongs to NUM. So the AMCU members have gone on strike demanding the release of the two suspects," Myburgh said.

Another spokesman said police were out in force trying to prevent AMCU loyalists from marching on the courthouse where the suspects were to appear on Tuesday. They are being charged with attempted murder.

Implats said it had not received any demands from the workers related to the work stoppage "which in our view is as a result of continued union rivalry between the NUM and AMCU."

The often violent six-week stoppage earlier this year cost Implats 120,000 ounces in lost output and pushed the spot price of platinum higher.

Implats' Rustenburg operation is the world's largest platinum mine, accounting for close to 15 percent of global output and over half of Implats' production.

But the spot platinum price was slightly lower on the day at just below $1,455 an ounce.

"The market impact partly depends on whether this current dispute beds in, or is all over in a few days," said Matthew Turner, an analyst at Mitsubishi.

"The lack of an immediate price reaction also suggests that no-one is that keen on taking a large long position regardless of supply risks while demand concerns from Greece, etc, are still ongoing," he said.

Implats' share price also brushed off the new trouble as the wider Johannesburg market was lifted by investors betting it had fallen too far in the recent slump.

At 1300 GMT it was 0.93 percent higher at 141.80 rand, in line with a 0.84 percent rise on Johannesburg's Top-40 index . (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and Sherilee Lakmidas in Johannesburg; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Cowell)