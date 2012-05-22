* Union rivalry affecting operations
* Platinum spot price down, focus on gloomy demand
(Updates with analyst comment, details, Zimbabwe, share price)
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, May 22 Impala Platinum,
the world's second-largest platinum producer, said it was losing
3,000 ounces a day as most workers were not reporting for duty
at its Rustenburg mine on Tuesday because of fresh unrest
between rival unions.
The latest flare-up buries any hopes that a labour turf war
that shut the mine for six weeks earlier this year was over.
But markets took the unrest in their stride and spot
platinum was lower on the day with the focus on the
gloomy demand outlook.
Implats was also contending with disruptions in Zimbabwe at
its Mimosa mine, a joint venture with London-listed Aquarius
Platinum Ltd and the scene of an overnight fire.
Most of the workforce was evacuated and the rest sought
safety in refuge bays and were being brought to the surface in
the afternoon. All workers were accounted for.
Rustenburg, Implats' flagship South African mine, has been
hit again by clashes between the dominant National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU).
"We have called on our employees to return to work and allow
the law to take its course and for the violence to cease.
Production will be impacted by 3,000 platinum ounces a day,"
Implats said in a statement.
Police spokeswoman Adele Myburgh said roads around an
informal settlement near the mine had been blocked by rocks, and
workers were being prevented from showing up for shifts. The
community has been the scene of violent clashes in the past.
She said protests flared when police arrested two suspects
on Monday afternoon for shooting and wounding another miner last
week in a NUM/AMCU scuffle.
"The suspects are allegedly part of AMCU and the worker shot
belongs to NUM. So the AMCU members have gone on strike
demanding the release of the two suspects," Myburgh said.
Another spokesman said police were out in force trying to
prevent AMCU loyalists from marching on the courthouse where the
suspects were to appear on Tuesday. They are being charged with
attempted murder.
Implats said it had not received any demands from the
workers related to the work stoppage "which in our view is as a
result of continued union rivalry between the NUM and AMCU."
The often violent six-week stoppage earlier this year cost
Implats 120,000 ounces in lost output and pushed the spot price
of platinum higher.
Implats' Rustenburg operation is the world's largest
platinum mine, accounting for close to 15 percent of global
output and over half of Implats' production.
But the spot platinum price was slightly lower on the day at
just below $1,455 an ounce.
"The market impact partly depends on whether this current
dispute beds in, or is all over in a few days," said Matthew
Turner, an analyst at Mitsubishi.
"The lack of an immediate price reaction also suggests that
no-one is that keen on taking a large long position regardless
of supply risks while demand concerns from Greece, etc, are
still ongoing," he said.
Implats' share price also brushed off the new trouble as the
wider Johannesburg market was lifted by investors betting it had
fallen too far in the recent slump.
At 1300 GMT it was 0.93 percent higher at 141.80 rand, in
line with a 0.84 percent rise on Johannesburg's Top-40 index
.
