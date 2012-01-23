(Updates with estimated losses)

JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 Impala Platinum , the world's second largest platinum producer, said on Monday it was losing an estimated 3,000 ounces a day of output because of a strike at its Rustenburg operations that started on Friday.

The company said 5,000 workers had downed tools there on Friday over wages but a court order had declared the strike involving drill operators illegal and it would take action against those who did not clock in on Tuesday.

"We estimate we will lose in the order of 3,000 ounces of platinum per day due to this work stoppage," spokeswoman Alice Lourens said. Implats produces around 1.7 million ounces a year and accounts for 25 percent of global platinum production.

Last year, Implats sealed a 2-year wage deal with the National Union of Mineworkers and it was not immediately clear which union the striking workers were affiliated with.

On Sunday state media reported that workers at Zimplats , the Zimbabwe unit of Implats, had gone on strike to force the company to pay their personal electricity bills.

Implats shares were down 1.33 percent, making it the sixth-biggest decliner on the Johannesburg bourse's Top 40 benchmark index. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)