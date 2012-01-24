CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as banks, tech stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 South African miner Impala Platinum said on Tuesday a strike by 5,000 rock drill operators at its Rustenburg operations was illegal and it would begin to fire workers.
The workers failed to report for work on Tuesday, Implats said, after a court declared the stoppage illegal. (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Ed Stoddard)
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
LONDON, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Syrian refugee children in Lebanon are doing back-breaking labour in potato fields and working with pesticides in baking hot greenhouses, a U.N. agency said on Monday as it called for greater efforts to prevent child labour during crises.