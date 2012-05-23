European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
UK election, ECB meeting in focus
JOHANNESBURG May 23 Impala Platinum, the world's second largest platinum miner, said on Wednesday it was confident workers would soon return for shifts at its Rustenburg mine where it is losing 3,000 ounces a day in production to a union turf war.
The company also said in a statement "the work stoppage, if protracted will impact our near-term profitability as well as the number of jobs we can sustain in the future." (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index fell on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to begin voting in parliamentary elections that will shape talks for the country's exit from the European Union.