JOHANNESBURG May 23 Impala Platinum, the world's second largest platinum miner, said on Wednesday it was confident workers would soon return for shifts at its Rustenburg mine where it is losing 3,000 ounces a day in production to a union turf war.

The company also said in a statement "the work stoppage, if protracted will impact our near-term profitability as well as the number of jobs we can sustain in the future." (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)