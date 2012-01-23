JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 South Africa's Impala Platinum said it was losing 3,000 ounces a day because of a wage strike which started on Friday at its Rustenburg operations, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The world's second largest platinum producer earlier said that 5,000 workers at its Rustenburg operations downed tools over wages but a court order had declared the strike involving drill operators illegal.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Olivia Kumwenda)