By Sherilee Lakmidas
| JOHANNESBURG, March 28
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 The trade union spat that
brought Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operations to a
halt for six weeks earlier this year is threatening to reignite
after the country's largest mining union walked out of talks
with its smaller rival on Wednesday.
Over the past week there have been indications that rivalry
between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and new, smaller
union the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU) is still simmering, Implats executive Johan Theron said.
"There is always the risk of it flaring up again," said
Theron, referring to the battle for union membership that led to
an illegal strike, which cost the company 120,000 ounces of lost
production in late January and February.
Recently the Implats rockdrill operators, who initiated the
wildcat strike under the sway of AMCU, have tried to stop
workers from going underground and have confiscated keys of NUM
offices at all the Rustenburg shafts, said Theron.
The incidents only delayed workers from getting to the
workplace and did not hurt production, he said.
Implats, NUM and representatives of the rockdrill operators
met on Friday and again on Wednesday to try and iron out
differences and get to the bottom of the evident discontent
among some of the workers.
ULTERIOR MOTIVES
The NUM on Wednesday walked away from the discussions,
however, and said there was involvement of a third party "with
ulterior motives".
"We are convinced that these so-called representatives who
are self-imposed are used by third forces, and we have appealed
to them to go and rethink their strategies," said Eddie
Majadibodu, the NUM's chief negotiator at Implats.
The trade union, whose membership at Implats has dipped to
65 percent from around 70 percent before the strike, went so far
as to call on law enforcement officers to take action against
anyone intimidating the workforce into not reporting for work.
"We have always said that this is not a simple wage issue,"
said Implats' Theron. There have been rumblings of a call for
higher salaries, but the representatives for the rockdrill
operators have still made no clear, formal demands, he said.
JP Morgan analysts last week flagged the danger of ongoing
labour discontent at Implats.
'The workers' bitter pay grievances have not yet been
resolved. This is a risk, though negotiations are planned," JP
Morgan's precious metals research team said.
($1 = 7.5944 South African rand)
