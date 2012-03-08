JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South Africa's
Impala Platinum has denied it made an "irrevocable
offer" to hand over a stake in its local unit to the government
of Zimbabwe.
"Implats has not made an irrevocable offer to the Zimbabwe
government today," the company said in a statement late on
Wednesday.
A senior Zimbabwe minister told Reuters on Wednesday that
the world's second-largest platinum producer had made the offer
to hand over a 29.5 percent stake in its Zimplats unit
to a state-run fund.
Harare has been pushing Implats to hand over majority
control of the unit to local investors under a new and
controversial black empowerment law.
Implats said it was committed to finding an "equitable and
mutually acceptable solution".
