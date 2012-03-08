JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South Africa's Impala Platinum has denied it made an "irrevocable offer" to hand over a stake in its local unit to the government of Zimbabwe.

"Implats has not made an irrevocable offer to the Zimbabwe government today," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

A senior Zimbabwe minister told Reuters on Wednesday that the world's second-largest platinum producer had made the offer to hand over a 29.5 percent stake in its Zimplats unit to a state-run fund.

Harare has been pushing Implats to hand over majority control of the unit to local investors under a new and controversial black empowerment law.

Implats said it was committed to finding an "equitable and mutually acceptable solution". (Reporting by David Dolan and Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)