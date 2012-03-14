* Implats to sell 31 pct stake in Zimplats to Zimbabwe
* Says will not transfer stake unless Zimbabwe pays
* Deadline, value of deal still outstanding
(Adds detail, analyst comment)
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's
Impala Platinum said on Wednesday that the Zimbabwean
government would have to find the money to buy the 31 percent
stake it wanted in its local unit Zimplats or the stake
would not be transferred.
Zimbabwe is demanding that foreign-owned companies transfer
a 51 percent stake in their local operations to local investors
and the government has pressurised miners to set an example.
After months of wrangling and threats that the government
would ensure its law would be enforced, Implats said it would
sell a 31 percent stake to the Zimbabwe government and another
20 percent to local communities and Zimplats' employees.
The solution had in principle been accepted by Harare.
"If they don't come up with the cash the stake will not be
transferred," Implats Chief Executive David Brown said during a
conference call aimed at providing more clarity on the
in-principle deal it had reached with the government on Tuesday.
The stake, whose value must still be decided, will only
become available for sale once the government has compensated
Implats for land it had released to the state as part of a
separate agreement almost six years ago, the miner said.
Brown said the company believed the $158 million value it
pegged on the land it released to Zimbabwe was still
appropriate. That would have to be paid before a value could
found for the 31 percent stake in Zimplats, which would be worth
$372 million based on the company's market capitalisation.
"Although one may question Zimbabwe's ability to fund this
stake and the ability of the joint technical team to determine
an 'appropriate value', we consider this a net-positive," SBG
Securities platinum analyst Justin Froneman said in a note.
Implats said it would provide loans to help fund the 10
percent stakes each to be sold to community and employees. These
loans will be paid through dividends, the company said.
Brown said with no deadline or valuation decided there was
"still a lot of water to flow under the bridge" before the deal
would be finalised.
He said finalisation of the agreement would provide the
clarity it needs to further invest in Zimbabwe, adding that the
miner may consider spending at least $1 billion in expansion
projects and a possible metals refinery there.
Implats shares closed 1.37 percent higher at 162.20 rand,
compared with a 0.72 percent rise in the JSE Top-40 blue-chip
index.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Agnieszka Flak and
Mike Nesbit)