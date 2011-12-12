HARARE Dec 12 Zimbabwe's platinum miner
Mimosa, a 50-50 joint venture between Implats and
Aquarius, has given a 10 percent stake to locals under
an empowerment agreement, the empowerment minister said on
Monday.
"This is the first phase of their compliance, they have
given 10 percent shareholding to the community after reaching an
agreement with the community and have already signed," Saviour
Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's youth and empowerment minister, told
reporters.
Zimbabwe is pressing foreign-owned mining companies to
surrender at least 51 percent stakes in their local operations
to blacks in what it says is a drive to empower previously
economically disadvantaged citizens.