HARARE Dec 12 Zimbabwe's platinum miner Mimosa, a 50-50 joint venture between Implats and Aquarius, has given a 10 percent stake to locals under an empowerment agreement, the empowerment minister said on Monday.

"This is the first phase of their compliance, they have given 10 percent shareholding to the community after reaching an agreement with the community and have already signed," Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's youth and empowerment minister, told reporters.

Zimbabwe is pressing foreign-owned mining companies to surrender at least 51 percent stakes in their local operations to blacks in what it says is a drive to empower previously economically disadvantaged citizens.