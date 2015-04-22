April 22 Private equity firm Berkshire Partners
LLC is close to an agreement to acquire footwear accessories
maker Implus Corp in a deal that values it at more than $600
million, including debt, according to three people familiar with
the matter.
Berkshire Partners has prevailed over other private equity
firms in the auction for Implus and is now finalizing a deal
with the company's owner, buyout firm Trilantic Capital
Partners, the people said on Wednesday.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Berkshire Partners and Trilantic
declined to comment, while Implus did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Founded in 1988, Implus makes insoles, socks, shoe care and
fitness products. Its brands include Sof Sole, Airplus, Apara,
Yaktrax, Sneaker Ball and Little Hotties. They are distributed
to over 75,000 retail outlets across North America.
Trilantic acquired Durham, North Carolina-based Implus in
2011 from private equity firm AEA Investors LP for an
undisclosed amount.
Boston-based Berkshire Partners has previously invested in a
number of consumer products and retail companies, including
women's apparel company Aritzia, premium denim brand Citizens of
Humanity, educational toy company Melissa & Doug and fashion
brand retailer Opening Ceremony.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Christian Plumb)