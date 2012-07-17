MILAN, July 17 Investment fund Amber Capital, Impregilo's third-largest shareholder with around 8.5 percent, said on Wednesday it backed a proposal by investor Salini to oust the board of Italy's biggest construction group.

Impregilo, which is helping expand the Panama Canal, is at the centre of a battle for control opposing two prominent Italian construction families, the Salinis and the Gavios. The Gavios currently control Impregilo's board.

Both the Gavio and Salini sides own just less than 30 percent of Impregilo. The vote of Amber Capital could tip the balance in favour of the Salinis. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)