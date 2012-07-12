MILAN, July 12 Activist fund manager Amber Capital has increased its stake in Impregilo to 8.47 percent, a source close to the situation told Reuters, a level that allows it to play kingmaker in the battle for control at Italy's biggest construction group.

Shareholders of Impregilo are holding on Thursday a key meeting that could decide who gets the upper hand at the Italian group.

Two families, the Gavios and the Salinis, are fighting for control of Impregilo. Each own a stake of just below 30 percent, a level above which the Italian law requires the launch of a mandatory takeover offer.

"Amber has deposited 8.47 percent at the AGM," the source said. Previously Amber had a stake of about 5 percent. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)