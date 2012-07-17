MILAN, July 17 Impregilo shareholders backed on Tuesday a proposal by investor Salini to revoke the current board, tipping the balance in favour of Salini in a bitter fight against the rival Gavio family for the control of Italy's biggest construction group.

Both the Salinis and the Gavios hold just less than 30 percent, above which a takeover bid for the whole group is mandatory.

The Salini proposal won by a narrow margin of slightly above 51 percent. Investment fund Amber Capital, the group's No.3 investor with an 8.5 percent stake, played kingmaker by voting in favour of the ousting of the Gavio controlled board.

Shares in Impregilo extended gains after the vote outcome. By 1134 GMT, the stock was up 1.7 percent. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)